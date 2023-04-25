Springer Nature leases 1.1 lakh sq ft of office space in Pune for 10 years

Global scientific research publishing company Springer Nature Group has leased an office space spread across 1.1 lakh square feet (sq ft) valued at approximately $17 million, for 10 years in Pune.

The transaction was initiated post-COVID when Springer Nature recognised the need for a futuristic workspace that prioritises the well-being of its employees and facilitates a safe return to office.

JLL acted as the exclusive partner in this transaction.

The office space, located in Kharadi's Gera Commerzone, will span two floors of the 7,00,000 sq ft building, and Springer Nature has the option to take up an additional 56,000 sq ft for further expansion.

"Kharadi is now a preferred location for corporate occupiers owing to the excellent social infrastructure, top-notch schools, hospitals and residential communities, coupled with excellent connectivity and proximity to the airport. The tenant profile is remarkable, featuring a diverse range of large multinational corporations from the BFSI, IT/ITeS, e-commerce and engineering sectors, among others," said Sanjay Bajaj, managing director, Pune, JLL. Also read: Pune records 14,309 property registrations in March, earns Rs 621 crore Office space supply in the micro market is set to reach 250 lakh sq ft in three to four years with GIC, captives and shared services being the key growth drivers, Bajaj added.

Kajol Devgan buys luxury Juhu apartment for Rs 16.5 crore A captive is a wholly owned subsidiary established to offer insurance to its parent companies who are not in the insurance business. A Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) is a financial product that offers a guaranteed rate of return with little risk. When it comes to the risk of losing one's principal investment, the Canadian investment option GIC is regarded as one of the less risky investment options. Matthias Wissel, chief executive officer of Springer Nature Technology and Publishing Solutions, said, "The decision to relocate to Kharadi was a strategic move for us as we were seeking an office space that would align with our vision, values and hybrid ways of working." “After conducting a thorough evaluation of multiple office parks, we chose Gera Commerzone due to its exclusive location, state-of-the-art facilities and prestigious neighbours,” Wissel added. Currently, the portfolio of Springer Nature includes over 200 offices in 50-plus countries, housing more than 10,000 employees. The new space is a strategic move that will support the company's continued growth in Pune, the company said.

