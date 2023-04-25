 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Springer Nature leases 1.1 lakh sq ft of office space in Pune for 10 years

Moneycontrol News
Apr 25, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST

Valued at about $17 million over the tenure of the lease, it is spread across two floors of the 7,00,000 sq ft building; the company has the option to take on an additional 56,000 sq ft.

The office space, located in Kharadi's Gera Commerzone, will span two floors of the 7,00,000 sq ft building, and Springer Nature has the option to take up an additional 56,000 sq ft for further expansion.

Global scientific research publishing company Springer Nature Group has leased an office space spread across 1.1 lakh square feet (sq ft) valued at approximately $17 million, for 10 years in Pune.

The transaction was initiated post-COVID when Springer Nature recognised the need for a futuristic workspace that prioritises the well-being of its employees and facilitates a safe return to office.

JLL acted as the exclusive partner in this transaction.

