Skyroot Aerospace successfully tests rocket engine for Vikram II

Aihik Sur
Apr 04, 2023 / 07:31 PM IST

The Hyderabad-based start-up, which last year became the first Indian company to launch a rocket into space, successfully test fired Dhawan II, a 3D printed rocket engine

Skyroot Aerospace's 3D printed cryogenic engine Dhawan II being tested at Solar Industries Propulsion Test Facility in Nagpur, Maharashtra

Hyderabad-based space tech start-up Skyroot Aerospace, which last year became the first private company from the country to launch a rocket into space, on April 4 announced that it has successfully test fired Dhawan-II, a 3D-printed cryogenic rocket engine.

The engine will be used in the upper stage of their Vikram II rocket, that is  slated for launch in 2024. However, before that, Skyroot Aerospace is aiming to commence their commercial operations with Vikram-I, slated to launch later in 2023.

"The development of both, Vikram- I and II are happening simultaneously. However, Vikram-I will be launched first, (Vikram) II will be launched next year," Pawan Kumar Chandana, CEO and co-founder of Skyroot Aerospace told Moneycontrol.

