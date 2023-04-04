Skyroot Aerospace successfully tests rocket engine for Vikram II

Hyderabad-based space tech start-up Skyroot Aerospace, which last year became the first private company from the country to launch a rocket into space, on April 4 announced that it has successfully test fired Dhawan-II, a 3D-printed cryogenic rocket engine.

The engine will be used in the upper stage of their Vikram II rocket, that is slated for launch in 2024. However, before that, Skyroot Aerospace is aiming to commence their commercial operations with Vikram-I, slated to launch later in 2023.

"The development of both, Vikram- I and II are happening simultaneously. However, Vikram-I will be launched first, (Vikram) II will be launched next year," Pawan Kumar Chandana, CEO and co-founder of Skyroot Aerospace told Moneycontrol.

