Skye Air Mobility delivers frozen food for Curefoods in Gurgaon using drones

New Delhi-based drone startup Skye Air Mobility commenced trials for delivering frozen food in partnership with Curefoods in Gurgaon on July 25.

The beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) trials started from Curefoods warehouse in Jhundsari to the Curefoods Kitchen Outlet at Golf Course Road, Gurgaon.

The trials witnessed upto six flights, each carrying a payload of 5 kg in temperature controlled boxes that maintained -20C temperature to keep the food fresh.

The drone travelled an aerial distance of 20 kilometres in less than 30 minutes, and the pilot will continue till July 31.

This developments happen at a time when Swiggy, three months after announcing plans to use drones for its Instamart platform, is yet to begin work.

Ankit Kumar, CEO, Skye Air Mobility said, "With the ongoing BVLOS trials, we anticipate to gather more data on route, flight, cost-economic viability in order to develop models for commercial flights to begin in the next few months."

Commenting on the development, Ankit Nagori, Founder, Curefoods said, "With drone delivery being initiated globally, this association with Skye Air Mobility is a pilot experiment to explore drone delivery as a viable food delivery option."

"Starting with B2B pilot kitchen deliveries which ensure a larger quantity at a lesser cost, we will be looking at B2C food deliveries soon in the future," he added.

Earlier, the drone startup delivered essential medicines and critical lab samples using drones, from Kozhikode to Areekode in the Malappuram district of Kerala. A similar project was also taken up in Bengaluru.