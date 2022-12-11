 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sixth round of India-UK FTA talks to begin from Monday

PTI
Dec 11, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST

The bilateral trade between the two countries increased to $17.5 billion in 2021-22 compared to $13.2 billion in 2020-21. India’s exports stood at $10.5 billion in 2021-22, while imports were $7 billion.

The sixth round of negotiations between senior officials of India and the UK for a proposed free trade agreement (FTA) will begin here on Monday with an aim to conclude the talks at the earliest, an official said.

The negotiations are happening after a brief gap due to recent political developments in the UK. The last round of talks was held on July 29.

"The sixth round of talks are starting from December 12,” the official said. Trade in goods, including passenger vehicles, is one of the areas under the negotiations, which started on January 13, 2022.

In a free trade agreement, two countries either significantly reduce or eliminate customs duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them. The UK side is demanding duty concessions in the automobile sector.

Last month, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the agreement is a high priority for both countries. He added that things are progressing well and it will yield good results.”

"We are all very well aware that it was progressing very fast until we had a little bit of a blip because of political happenings in the other country…We have a stable government…in office now (in the UK) and I am already in touch with my (UK) counterpart. We are working together to possibly have an in-person meeting also very soon but our teams are already engaged. Next month, the next round of negotiations are slated to happen,” Goyal had said.