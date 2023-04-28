 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Siemens will continue to invest, hire more in India to increase market share: Global CEO

Rachita Prasad
Apr 28, 2023 / 09:02 PM IST

Roland Busch says there is a war for talent in India as companies across the world are scouting for skilled manpower.

Illustration of Siemens global President and CEO Roland Busch

German engineering major Siemens AG sees India growing the fastest among its top markets, President and CEO Roland Busch told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview while visiting the country. The company will continue to invest and hire more in India to increase its market share.

Siemens is upbeat on expanding its digital business and India will be at the centre of its strategy, as a market and for talent. Busch says there is a war for talent in India as companies compete for good human resources.

Busch, who heads the conglomerate that has a presence in 190 countries, says he is not worried about the global economy and private investment in 2023.

Edited excerpts follow: