Siemens sets up production facility for bogies in Aurangabad

Industrial manufacturer Siemens Ltd on November 9 said it has set up a production facility for bogies in Aurangabad, located in the western Indian state of Maharashtra.

The factory will address the increasing demand for bogies not only in India but also globally, Siemens said in a press release. It will deliver over 200 bogies towards the first export order, the company added.

The bogies that will be manufactured at the Aurangabad facility are "based on the proven global design concept from Siemens – SF30 Combino Plus that offers best-in-class passenger experience and easy maintenance", it stated.

Sunil Mathur, the chief executive officer and managing director of Siemens' India arm, said the setting up of the bogies manufacturing facility in Aurangabad is a "significant milestone" for the company.

"We are proud that Siemens has chosen India as a preferred location for this very strategic initiative. This is also an excellent example of making in India for the rest of the world. Siemens stands committed to delivering sustainable mobility solutions that guarantee high-asset availability and improved passenger experience," Mathur added.

The factory, according to Siemens, has a highly flexible production line capable of meeting domestic and global rolling stock requirements. It will manufacture high-performance bogies for passengers, coaches, locomotives, electric multiple units, trams and metros, the release noted.

The setting up of Siemens' production facility in Maharashtra comes days after the state lost a couple of big-ticket projects, including Tata-Airbus and Vedanta-Foxconn to neighbouring Gujarat and the bulk drug park to Himachal Pradesh.