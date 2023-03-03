 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shriram Properties to develop 53 million sq ft with revenue potential of Rs 20,000 cr

Souptik Datta
Mar 03, 2023 / 11:03 AM IST

Out of its total residential portfolio in Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata, construction for 20 million square feet is underway. The company also wants to foray into Pune.

M Murali, Chairman and Managing Director

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Shriram Properties plans to develop 53 million square feet (msf) across Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata over the next two to three years. The portfolio is expected to generate revenue of about Rs 20,000 crore.

"Out of the entire portfolio, construction for 23 msf is ongoing across 23 projects. The revenue potential from these ongoing projects would be in the range of Rs 9,000-9,200 crore," Murali M, Chief Managing Director (CMD), Shriram Properties, told Moneycontrol.

Additionally, the rest of the 20 msf will be completed within the next two to three years, he added.

New launches