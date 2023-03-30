 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Shree Cement seeks an image makeover, eyes bigger share of premium grade

Amritha Pillay
Mar 30, 2023 / 12:35 PM IST

At present, premium products contribute 10 percent to the company’s total volumes, and it plans to increase this share to 15-18 percent by the end of FY24. In the A category, Shree Cement will face competition from UltraTech Cement and Wonder Cement.

Representative Image

Shree Cement plans to double the share of premium products in its total volumes by March next year, as it attempts to break its image as a non-premium brand.

Prashant Bangur, Vice Chairman, says Shree Cement has long been perceived as a B-category brand, and the attempt is to move that perception to a category A or category A brand.

“Positioning is something we believe we have achieved. Now we have to push volumes for it,” said Bangur in an exclusive chat with Moneycontrol on Wednesday, referring to the company’s premium brands – Roofon and Bangur Power -- launched about five years back.

Changing perception