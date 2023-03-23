 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Short Call: March theory, rising FII shorts, Hindustan Aeronautics, Manappuram Finance, Fed rate hike

Santosh Nair
Mar 23, 2023 / 08:28 AM IST

FII net short positions in index futures have now climbed to 85 percent, surprising, as one would have expected some short covering in a rising market.

US markets initially rose as the Federal Reserve hiked rates by 25 basis as expected, but later fell sharply after Fed chair Jerome Powell’s speech.

“Guessing at the future rate of interest is, in my opinion, one of the most puzzling problems in the world.”  ~ John Maynard Keynes

Bulls prevailed for the third straight session on Wednesday even as near term outlook on the market remains cautious. Trading volumes are low and institutions too are not showing much interest. One of the popular ‘March’ theories in the market is that mutual funds typically support the prices of their favourite stocks to juice up the net asset value (NAV) for year-end purpose. That is not playing out this time as inflows into equity schemes have slowed down of late. At the same time, many wealthy traders are cutting back on some of their positions to gets their account books in order ahead of the year end.  FII net short positions in index futures have now climbed to 85 percent, surprising, as one would have expected some short covering in a rising market.

HAL

Bulls in Hindustan Aeronautics are worried if the stock will go the IRCTC way now that the government has announced its plan for an offer for sale. The floor price for the OFS--3.5 percent stake or roughly 1.17 crore shares—has been fixed at Rs 2450 per share. The market’s long standing complaints about PSUs is that the moment the companies start doing well, there is either some policy change that affects earnings (think ONGC, OIL) or an OFS by the government. IRCTC shares tanked shortly after the OFS at Rs 680 per share in December and since then have traded way below that price. There is a difference though. The internet platform story in the case of IRCTC is no longer hot, and besides the company’s earnings from its main line of business—internet ticketing—is not growing at the same pace as before. In comparison, the defence story with bulging order books and earnings visibility for the next few years still seems to have some steam left. And yet, veteran brokers will tell you that irrespective of how attractive the fundamental story, an excess supply of shares is never a good thing in the short run.