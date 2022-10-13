Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's low, Nifty around 17,000; HCL Tech, Hindalco top gainers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: On the sectoral front, except pharma, all other indices are trading in the red.
October 13, 2022 / 11:05 AM IST
October 13, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST
Today’s Stock Market Action
October 13, 2022 / 10:48 AM IST
Elara Capital View on Wipro
October 13, 2022 / 10:44 AM IST
JPMorgan View on HCL Tech
October 13, 2022 / 10:40 AM IST
Tata Power to develop Tata Motors' 7 MW solar project
October 13, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST
Results on October 13:
October 13, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST
JMC Projects board approves issuance of NCDs worth Rs 75 crore
October 13, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST
Sharekhan View on HCL Tech
October 13, 2022 / 10:22 AM IST
Sonam Srivastava, smallcase manager & Founder, Wright Research
October 13, 2022 / 10:16 AM IST
Reliance Power signs definitive documents to raise Rs 1,000 crore debt
October 13, 2022 / 10:14 AM IST
Nifty Pharma index added 0.5 percent supported by the Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Cipla, Lupin
October 13, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST
Suvodeep Rakshit, Senior economist at Kotak Institutional Equities:
October 13, 2022 / 10:09 AM IST
Happiest Minds inaugurates molecular testing laboratory at Bengaluru
October 13, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST
Adani Ports received Letter Of Award
October 13, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST
Tirthankar Das, Technical & Derivative Analyst, Retail, Ashika Stock Broking
October 13, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST
Market at 10 AM
October 13, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST
Buzzing
October 13, 2022 / 09:52 AM IST
Suman Chowdhury, Chief Analytical Officer, Acuité Ratings & Research
October 13, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
Nifty Auto index added 0.5 percent led by the Eicher Motors, M&M, Hero MotoCorp
October 13, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST
BSE Information Technology index fell 0.7 percent dragged by the Wipro, NELCO, Mandtree
October 13, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST
CARE Ratings upgrades ratings assigned to the Yes Bank’s instruments
October 13, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST
Morgan Stanley On Wipro
October 13, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST
Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist, Emkay Global Financial Services:
October 13, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST
Bond Yields Updates:
October 13, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST
UBS View on HCL Tech
October 13, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
October 13, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST
Market Opens:
October 13, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST
Results Today:
October 13, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST
Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International:
October 13, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST
Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:
October 13, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST
Rupee Opens:
October 13, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST
Market at pre-open:
October 13, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST
Veranda Learning signs definitive agreement to acquire J. K. Shah Education
October 13, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST
Nikhil Gupta, Chief Economist, MOFSL group.
October 13, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST
FII and DII data
October 13, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST
CIL will achieve 1 billion tonne production target by FY26: Pralhad Joshi
October 13, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST
Coal India, NLC India rope in BHEL to set up coal gasification based plants
October 13, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST
Asian stocks weaken as Fed, BoE fuel uncertainty before US CPI data
October 13, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST
Abishek Jadon, smallcase manager and VP - Windmill Capital
October 13, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST
Oil prices Update:
October 13, 2022 / 08:37 AM IST
Gold prices Updates:
October 13, 2022 / 08:35 AM IST
October 13, 2022 / 08:28 AM IST
VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
October 13, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST
Ritika Chhabra- Economist and Quant Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher
October 13, 2022 / 08:21 AM IST
September FOMC showed agreement on higher rates for longer
October 13, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST