 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's low, Nifty around 17,000; HCL Tech, Hindalco top gainers

Oct 13, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: On the sectoral front, except pharma, all other indices are trading in the red.

October 13, 2022 / 11:05 AM IST

October 13, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST

Today’s Stock Market Action

October 13, 2022 / 10:48 AM IST

Elara Capital View on Wipro

October 13, 2022 / 10:44 AM IST

JPMorgan View on HCL Tech

October 13, 2022 / 10:40 AM IST

Tata Power to develop Tata Motors' 7 MW solar project

October 13, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST

Results on October 13: 

October 13, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST

JMC Projects board approves issuance of NCDs worth Rs 75 crore

October 13, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST

Sharekhan View on HCL Tech

October 13, 2022 / 10:22 AM IST

Sonam Srivastava, smallcase manager & Founder, Wright Research

October 13, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST