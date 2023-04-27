Settl to add 300 beds in Gurugram by May, launch 1,500 beds in NCR by FY24

Co-living operator Settl said it plans to extend operations in Delhi-NCR by opening four new centres in Gurugram with a total capacity of about 300 beds, by May 2023.

Cumulatively​, Settl plans to launch 1,500 more beds in NCR during FY24.

“The rising demand for managed rented co-living accommodation is a testament to the need for community living and convenience," said Settl Co-Founder Bharath Bhaskar.

In metro cities like Gurugram and Noida where millennials are the driving force behind the economy, co-living spaces are emerging as the preferred choice for those seeking a seamless living experience, he added.

Moneycontrol News