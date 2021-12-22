India’s co-living market expected to double by 2024: Colliers

Although COVID-19 marred the prospects of co-living companies in 2020, they have already recovered sharply in 2021.

The co-living segment is expected to have 450,000 beds by 2024, mainly in the organised sector, more than doubling from 210,000 beds at the end of 2021, investment management company Colliers said in a report.

Occupancy in most co-living facilities crossed 45-50 percent between December 2020 and March 2021 and 60-70 percent in Q4 of 2021. However, the second wave proved to be a dampener and occupancy dipped sharply from Q2, Colliers said in the whitepaper titled ‘Future of Co-living in India’.

Co-living occupancy is expected to recover in 2022 as the workforce expands and the student population grows and they look for organised modern accommodation, it noted.

Shared-accommodation, which is part of the shared economy and popularly known as co-living in the country, is expected to recover in 2022, driven by the reopening of offices, record vaccination and the reopening of colleges.

“With the situation improving rapidly, the sector has recovered substantially and is looking more optimistic,” said Ramesh Nair, CEO, India, and managing director, market development, Asia, at Colliers.

“The primary contributor to the recovery is the growing rate of vaccination. The unemployment rate is down to 7 percent in November 2021, a gradual dip from 11.84 percent in May 2021. Also, amidst the pandemic, hiring by IT companies has gathered pace, followed by robust performance of the sector, which will only add on to the demand for the co-living in coming quarters,” Nair added.

The shared economy concept was tested during the peak of the pandemic. Factors such as uncertain economic conditions resulting in loss of jobs, work from home and the migrant population returning to their hometowns in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak brought the evolving co-living sector to a halt.

“Co-living has a strong long-term potential in the metro cities. However, the current scenario has presented an opportunity to consolidate and reconfigure the market. While many players have exited the business as they could not sustain the financial stress of the previous year, others have capitalised on the opportunity to strengthen their position by strategic acquisitions and expansion in prime locations in metro cities,” said Subhankar Mitra, managing director, advisory services, at Colliers India.

The shift in perception among millennials to ‘sharing’ instead of ‘owning’ has made co-living popular. For all groups — corporate occupiers, startups, entrepreneurs, and millennials — renting offers flexibility and savings. Co-working offers cost savings of 20-25 percent compared with traditional office space leasing, it said.

Many investors already actively pursue options to create flexible co-living facilities. The lucrativeness of a higher yield compared with a traditionally rented house has resulted in an influx of new players every year and this trend is expected to continue for the next few years. Co-living offers attractive returns — two to four times higher than the traditional residential yield of 2-3 percent, it said.

However, co-living in India is still in a nascent stage and operators are constantly updating their metrics. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed operators back to the drawing boards to reinvent their strategy to provide an attractive and safe housing solution.