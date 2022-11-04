Servotech Power Systems bags Rs 46 crore order from BPCL

Servotech Power Systems has bagged a Rs 46.2 crore order from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) for supplying and installing a series of EV Chargers at different locations across the country in the next four months.

The project to supply and install 800 units of DC fast EV Chargers has already been initiated from Delhi and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2023, a company statement said.

The project will span across the country, equipping petrol pumps in major Indian cities with EV Charging capabilities on its course.

As part of this project, Servotech will take care of installation, commissioning, and maintenance of DC fast chargers at a range of locations involving BPCL's retail sites and fuel and gas stations, as suggested by BPCL.

The project will help ensure the deployment of e-mobility touchpoints that address transactions, availability, discovery, and navigation in order to give users of electric vehicles easy access to the charging network.

"This project will definitely emerge as a consequential feat for the future, helping arrange and set in motion the building blocks to achieving a future of high density, well-amplified charging network for EVs.

"All electric four-wheelers will be able to utilise each charging station, which will have multiple charging points bringing the experience of fast DC charging closer to tomorrow's e-mobility users," Raman Bhatia, Founder and Managing Director, Servotech Power Systems said.

Servotech, which is also a major player in the Solar and power-backup solutions segment, aims to strengthen India's EV charging infrastructure by way of this opportunity, which will help bring a safe, sustainable, and efficient EV charging solution to accelerate the mass adoption of battery electric vehicles in India.