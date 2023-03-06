 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sebi issues framework for cloud services adoption

PTI
Mar 06, 2023 / 09:54 PM IST

Markets watchdog Sebi on Monday came out with a framework for the adoption of cloud services by stock exchanges, clearing corporations and other regulated entities.

The cloud framework has been drafted to provide baseline standards of security and for the legal and regulatory compliances by the Regulated Entities (REs). It will be in addition to the existing circulars/guidelines/advisories of Sebi.

"The major purpose of this framework is to highlight the key risks, and mandatory control measures which REs need to put in place before adopting cloud computing. The document also sets out the regulatory and legal compliances by REs if they adopt such solutions," it said in a circular.

The framework will come into force immediately for all new or proposed cloud onboarding assignments/projects of the REs.