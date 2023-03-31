 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sebi imposes Rs 5 lakh fine on Videocon's Venugopal Dhoot for disclosure lapses

PTI
Mar 31, 2023 / 08:19 PM IST

In its order, Sebi found that Venugopal Dhoot did not disclose his interest (99.9 per cent shares) in Supreme Energy Pvt Ltd (SEPL) to Videocon Industries, at the time of grant of loan by the company to SEPL.

Sebi on Friday imposed Rs 5 lakh fine on Videocon Group Founder Venugopal Dhoot for not making disclosures about his interest in Supreme Energy as well as for not disclosing that Quality Techno Advisors Pvt Ltd (QTAPL) and Credential Finance Ltd (CFL) were related parties with respect to certain transactions.

The order came after Sebi conducted an examination following media reports published in March 2018 regarding certain 'quid pro quo' arrangements between Venugopal Dhoot and former Managing Director and Chief Executive Director of ICICI Bank Ltd Chanda Kochhar in lieu of grant of certain credit facilities by ICICI Bank to some entities belonging to the Videocon Group.

The scope of the examination was specifically to ascertain whether Dhoot violated the provisions of LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) rules and provisions of listing agreement in respect of the submissions that were required to be made by Videocon Industries to the stock exchanges.

In its order, Sebi found that Dhoot did not disclose his interest (99.9 per cent shares) in Supreme Energy Pvt Ltd (SEPL) to Videocon Industries, at the time of grant of loan by the company to SEPL. By not disclosing his interest in SEPL, Dhoot violated listing agreement, according to an order by Sebi.