Sebi clarifies on structured digital database, contra trade

PTI
Mar 31, 2023 / 10:37 PM IST

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday said that listed companies should maintain structured digital database internally, comprising details of the unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) and details of persons with whom such information is shared.

In addition to this, the database also include details of persons who have shared such information, Sebi said in its 25-page comprehensive Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs).

Similarly, another structured digital database should be maintained internally by fiduciary or intermediary, capturing such information.

The database needs to be preserved for at least eight years after completion of the relevant transactions. In case of receipt of any information from Sebi regarding any investigation or enforcement proceedings, such information in the database needs to be maintained till the completion of such proceedings.