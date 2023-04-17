 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol
Business

Ruthless recovery agents, aggressive loan outreach put spotlight on Bajaj Finance

Jinit Parmar
Apr 17, 2023 / 12:28 PM IST

The questionable methods adopted by the shadow bank to flog loans and recover dues have sparked a public outcry, particularly on social media.

Incessant calls pitching loans and vicious recovery agents pursuing defaulters are two shady aspects of India’s shadow banks

Akshat Mittal, an entrepreneur based in Delhi, had taken a home loan from Bajaj Finance a few months ago. While he received the sanctioned amount from the company, he said that he was charged an extra amount for an insurance scheme which he did not apply for.

“When my first equated monthly installment (EMI) was deducted, I saw they had charged me for insurance. When I reached out to them on email, they ignored my email,” Mittal said.

Mittal filed a case in the Rohini Consumer Court in Delhi. “When I called Bajaj Finance,” Mittal said, “they admitted their fault when they did not inform me about the insurance. When I told them to take back the insurance linked to my loan, they refused to do so and sometimes started speaking loudly with me.”

“Additionally, I get 2-3 calls daily from Bajaj Finance but they do not respond to my queries,” Mittal added.