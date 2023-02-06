Navi Finance and other digital lenders accused of stealing borrowers’ phone books to harass their contacts for loan recovery

Lenders using strong-arm tactics against defaulting borrowers is nothing new. But we seem to have hit a new low. Some individuals have taken to social media to complain that they are being spammed with calls and messages from digital lending firms not because they have taken money from a lender, but somebody they know has.

It is alleged that a section of digital lenders are illegally copying the borrower’s phone book and calling their contacts in order to put pressure on the defaulting borrower.

Rajat Agrawal, an IT executive, tweeted that he has been receiving threatening messages and calls from people who claimed to be representatives of Navi Finance. He wasn’t sure how the lender had got his number.

Agrawal said: “Hey @navifinance, can you stop your agents/reps from harassing me just because someone whom you loaned money (to) has my name and contact details stored on their phone? Are you storing their phone book and harassing everyone to recover your money?’’