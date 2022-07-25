Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj gets additional charge of Economic Affairs Secretary till August 12

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj has been given the additional charge of economic affairs secretary till August 12, the Government of India said in a circular issued on July 25.

The additional charge has been assigned to Bajaj as incumbent Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth will be on leave till August 12.

"The Competent Authority has approved assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs to Shri Tarun Bajaj, lAS (HY:1988), Secretary, Department of Revenue with immediate effect till 12.08.2022, during the period of absence on leave of Shri Ajay Seth, lAS," the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet said in a release.

The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), a sub-unit in the Ministry of Finance, assists the Centre in maintaining sound public finances through efficient use of the economic resources, promoting conditions that accelerate economic growth and preparing for future economic challenges and opportunities.

The department is also involved in the shaping of India's bilateral and multilateral financial engagements.

Bajaj, who has been given the interim charge as the DEA's top official, is one of the senior-most officials in the finance ministry. This is the second time, within this calendar year, when he has been assigned the additional charge of economic affairs secretary. Earlier, he was appointed to the post for an interim period between April 14 and 30 as Seth had proceeded on a leave.

Bajaj, a 1988 batch Haryana-cadre IAS officer, has also served as a full-time economic affairs secretary between May 2020 and April 2021. He was subsequently appointed as the revenue secretary.