 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Retail CBDC’s penetration in the digital payments market may be slow, not steady, experts say

Jinit Parmar
Dec 08, 2022 / 07:37 PM IST

The retail Central Bank Digital Currency, when it is launched after the completion of the pilot, may be off to a slow start in the digital payments market. Experts suggest the dominance of the Unified Payments Interface is unlikely to be challenged

Representative image.

The retail Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) which the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) plans to introduce after the completion of the pilot launch may be off to a shaky start given the dominance of the United Payments Interface (UPI) in the digital payments space, experts say.

Confusion between UPI and CBDC is also like to keep consumers on their toes. In the pilot phase, four banks will be distributing the digital currency to consumers for spending it through a digital wallet offered by the banks and stored on their mobile phones.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said on December 7 that the retail CBDC would erase the involvement of multiple banks in the payment process. Das said transactions using the retail CBDC would provide anonymity to users. Experts downplayed this aspect.

“When we talk about how people would take retail CBDC payments, there is a concern of trust and uncertainty on how the transactions will happen as people are used to using UPI for making digital payments. This is expected of any new, unfamiliar payment method,” said Junofy Anto Rozarina, a behavioral economist and scientist.

Gaurav Samdaria, Chief Business Officer at Perfios Software Solutions, said a user may be able to see the benefits of using the retail CBDC, but noted that the digital currency will be launched in parallel with UPI, and a factor like anonymity may not be able to attract a large user base.

UPI dominance