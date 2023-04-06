 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rental frenzy in Bengaluru: Tenants resort to bidding for apartments as rents shoot up by 40%

Souptik Datta
Apr 06, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST

With a severe mismatch in demand and supply of rental stock, brokers have started allotting slots for apartment tours and even accommodating prospective tenants in co-living temporarily until they find a home for them

Landlords in Bengaluru are riding the boom of their lifetimes as tenants trip over each other to book scarce apartments in the city witnessing a large-scale reverse migration.

About a week back, Shashank Paul, a prospective tenant, found a 2BHK apartment on Haralur Road, near Sarjapura in the southern parts of the IT corridor in Bengaluru for a rent of Rs 40,000. About 15 people came between 10 am till 3 pm to see the apartment. Paul and one more person decided to take the apartment on the spot. "We started our bid from Rs 40,000 and went up by Rs 1,000. Finally, after my last bid of Rs 43,000, the other person backed out."

In another case, Sunil Singh, a realtor at Realty Corps, said he had shortlisted a house at Bellandur in the northern parts of the city for Rs 45,000. "The tenant decided to pay the token money by evening. However, by afternoon to my surprise I got to know that the landlord had given it out to another person for the same rental but probably with a higher deposit," he added.

Soaring rentals