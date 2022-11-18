Reliance Jio True 5G launched in Delhi-NCR, offers unlimited 5G data

Reliance Jio has become the first operator to provide 5G services across the Delhi-NCR region. Jio, on November 18, rolled out its True 5G network to cover Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Noida and other major locations in the national capital region.

Jio True 5G will be made available in most residential areas, hospitals, schools, colleges and universities, government buildings, high streets, malls and markets, tech parks, roads, highways and metros, and high footfall areas such as tourist spots and hotels.

A spokesperson for the company said that covering majority of the Delhi-NCR region is a matter of pride. "Jio is expanding its True-5G reach at a rapid pace and has already rolled out a large portion of the planned True-5G network in this area. It is the only operator to be present across Delhi-NCR region with True-5G services."

While speaking at the IMC 2022 event on October 1, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani had announced that Jio will launch 5G services across the country by December 2023.

Later on October 22, Akash Ambani, Chairman of Jio Telecom, announced the launch of 5G WiFi services in high footfall areas such as educational institutes, religious places, railway stations, bus stands, commercial hubs and more. Akash Ambani added that the Jio True 5G pilot beta trail has also been extended to Chennai and Nathdwara (Rajasthan), in addition to the JioTrue5G service, and the Jio Welcome Offer launched recently in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi.

