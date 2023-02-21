 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reliance Capital Resolution: NCLAT concludes hearing, reserves order over lenders plea

PTI
Feb 21, 2023 / 02:36 PM IST

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Torrent Investments concluded his arguments and submitted that the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC) intends for maximisation of the value, but the focus should be on the revival of the assets.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday concluded its hearing and reserved its order over the petition filed by lenders of Reliance Capital seeking a second round of financial bids for the debt-ridden firm, presently going through the insolvency resolution process.

Rohatgi contended that IBC is not a debt recovery platform and the Committee of Creditors should look beyond their individual recovery.

"Focus should be on viability and feasibility," he said.