Reliance Brands partners with Maison Valentino to launch the brand in India

Reliance Brands Limited (RBL), a unit of Reliance Industries, and Maison Valentino said on July 21 they have entered into a long-term distribution arrangement to bring the iconic Italian fashion brand to India.

Through this long-term agreement, RBL will team up with Valentino to launch its first boutique in Delhi, followed by a flagship store in Mumbai. The flagship store in Mumbai will open soon after the first location, which is scheduled to open in 2022 by the end of the summer. The stores will carry the Valentino brand's whole line of menswear, womenswear, footwear, and accessories.

The joint statement said a revamped store concept designed to respond to developments in the retail business will be made possible by the new long-term distribution agreement.

“Valentino needs no introduction in India. Founded by the legendary Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti, Valentino has gone through impactful creative evolution under the current Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli and CEO Jacopo Venturini heralding the brand into contemporary luxury while leveraging its heritage as the most established Italian Maison de Couture,” said Darshan Mehta, MD of Reliance Brands Limited.

“The brand’s infectious romanticism, signature codes and bold use of colour has strong resonance in India. This partnership will help make the brand more accessible to its Indian customers and build a new tribe of Valentino connoisseurs,” Mehta added.

“We are pleased to join forces with India’s leader in luxury retail, RELIANCE BRANDS LIMITED (RBL) and proud to work together to expand our shared vision and voice in this important market, rife with new opportunities. The upcoming store opening represents a significant step in Valentino’s global strategy, and we are honored to be part of the country’s growing retail market, allowing the company and the Valentino Community to grow in a solid way, according to our values and brand culture," said Jacopo Venturini, CEO of Maison Valentino.

Disclaimer: Reliance Brands Limited is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.