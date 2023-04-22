 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Reliance withdraws planned merger of new energy business with itself

Moneycontrol News
Apr 22, 2023 / 10:20 PM IST

It was “decided that the new energy / renewable energy business should be undertaken through RNEL and the Scheme be withdrawn,” RIL said in an exchange filing.

The development comes after a board meeting held on April 21 reviewed he new energy business and investment structure, RIL said in a regulatory filing. (representative image)

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries on April 22 said its board has withdrawn the proposal to merge subsidiary Reliance New Energy Limited (RNEL) with itself, and RNEL will undertake the conglomerate's renewable energy business.

The development comes after a board meeting held on April 21 reviewed the new energy business and investment structure.

"Based on a review of the new energy / renewable energy business and investment structure, the Board, at its meeting held on April 21, 2023, has decided that the new energy / renewable energy business should be undertaken through RNEL and the Scheme be withdrawn," the oil-to-telecom conglomerate said in a regulatory filing.

In May last year, the company had said that Reliance New Energy (RNEL) would be amalgamated as the renewable energy initiatives and be undertaken by RIL directly. RNEL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RIL.