Recovery visible in aviation sector, pushing for greater manufacturing in India: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Rohit Vaid
Nov 25, 2022 / 08:00 PM IST

Jyotiraditya Scindia said the aviation industry has received a boost with added infrastructure, pointing out that more regional and last-mile connecting flights have been started, especially linking the northeast region of the country.

Green shoots are visible in the aviation sector as average passenger traffic has neared pre-COVID levels, along with greater manufacturing and more direct long-haul flights, said India’s Civil Aviation and Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol.

Speaking to Moneycontrol at his office here, Scindia said the aviation industry has received a boost with added infrastructure, pointing out that more regional and last-mile connecting flights have been started, especially linking the northeast region of the country.

The minister, who holds the additional charge of the steel ministry, said that efforts are on to activate advance landing grounds for passenger flights to make air travel a more accessible option.

In terms of traffic growth, the minister said that prior to the pandemic, in 2019-2020, the country had 144 million domestic and 60 million international travellers. “Last month, we had close to about 11.4 million travellers, which means we have come very close to the pre-COVID average, which was 12 million travellers a month,” he said.

“I'm very confident that in the years to come, this number will grow, very healthily, to a total number of close to 400 million travellers over the next three to four years in India. It is a sector that's experiencing tremendous growth opportunities.”

Infra boost