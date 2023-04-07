YEIDA to float third global tender for Film City project this month

After getting a lukewarm response in the first two rounds of bidding, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) will float a fresh global tender this month for the Uttar Pradesh government’s ambitious Film City project, officials privy to the development said.

A pre-bid meeting is likely to be held next week where a final decision on relaxing the terms of the tender will be taken.

The development comes after a high-level meeting of top officials in Lucknow on April 5 where the status of the proposed new Film City as well as the future course of action on the project was discussed.

In the meeting, a presentation on the current status was made and officials were informed that no online bids were received for developing the project in the second global tender, the deadline for which ended on March 31.

Ashish Mishra