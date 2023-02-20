 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
YEIDA doubles allocation for Jewar airport to Rs 805 crore

Ashish Mishra
Feb 20, 2023 / 09:09 PM IST

The Authority also announced a one- time settlement (OTS) scheme for three months starting March 1. It has decided to waive off the penal interest of defaulting builders under the scheme.

Noida International Airport will be India’s first net-zero emission airport. (Image: AP)

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has nearly doubled the proposed allocation for the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar from the last year, allocating Rs 805 crore in financial year 2023-24, officials privy to the development said.

Officials said that the allocated funds will be used for acquisition of land for Phase 2 and Phase 3 of the airport, and other infrastructure development around the facility.

The decision was taken at the 76th board meeting of YEIDA in Lucknow on February 20, where the Authority’s Budget for financial year (FY 2023-24 was presented.

“The construction of the Noida airport at Jewar is in full swing, and now the process of land acquisition for the second and third phases of the airport has already begun. In view of this, YEIDA has decided to increase the allocation to almost double (the amount) and made the provision of Rs 805 crore in the Budget for FY2023-24. The Budget allocation for the Jewar airport in FY2022-23 was Rs 405 crore,” a YEIDA official, who did not wish to be named, told Moneycontrol.