Varanasi sees UP's highest disposal of real estate complaints

Disposal rate of complaints by Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA) was seen at the highest in Varanasi with 97 percent, followed by Kanpur at 93.5 percent and Lucknow at 93 percent, data released by the Authority showed.

Data showed that the disposal rate of complaints in Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad remains at 88.4 percent and 86.4 percent, respectively. In Varanasi, as many as 860 complaints have been received by the Authority till date from 2017 out of which 834 (97 percent) were disposed of, according to UPRERA. Similarly, 264 complaints were received in Kanpur out of which 247 (93.56 percent) were disposed of.

In Lucknow, the UPRERA received 8,654 complaints out of which 8,052 (93 percent) were disposed of. In Gautam Budh Nagar as many as 28,859 complaints were received by the Authority, out of which 25,513 (88.4 percent) were disposed of while as many as 6,500 real estate complaints were received in Ghaziabad and 5,617 (86.4 percent) were disposed of, the UPRERA data showed.

Moneycontrol News