UPRERA asks promoters to upload quarterly project reports by April 20

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA) has asked developers to upload the quarterly progress report (QPR) of their projects on the UPRERA portal by April 20, failing which a penalty of Rs 10,000 will be imposed on erring promoters.

According to section 11 (1) of the RERA Act, 2016, it is mandatory for all promoters to upload QPRs of their registered real estate projects on the portal. UPRERA had given April 15, 2023, as the last date to upload the QPR. However, for the convenience of promoters, the last date has been extended by five days and they can upload the QPR and other certificates till April 20, 2023. Thereafter, a penalty will be imposed on promoters who have not uploaded the QPR, the Authority said in a statement on April 13.

The Authority noted that many promoters do not upload QPRs of their projects regularly on the UPRERA portal, which is contrary to the objectives of the RERA Act. There is a provision of a penalty of Rs 10,000 per quarter on promoters who do not upload the QPR or comply with provisions of section 11 of the RERA Act.

Moneycontrol News