Homebuyers demand compensation from MahaRERA for ‘half-baked’ information made available by developers on the website

Vandana Ramnani
Apr 10, 2023 / 09:40 PM IST

As per Sec 11 of the RERA Act 2016, builders are expected to update details of their RERA-registered projects on RERA’s website every three months. But that did not happen, giving rise to the present situation.

Concerned over the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) issuing about 16,000 notices to builders after six years of coming into existence, homebuyers’ body, Forum for People’s Collective Efforts (FPCE), has said that this cannot be ‘just a casual slip’, as it has forced homebuyers to take a decision based on the ‘half-baked’ information made available by the builders on the regulator’s website.

The homebuyers should be compensated for this mix-up, FPCE added.

As per Sec 11 of the RERA Act 2016, builders are expected to update details of their RERA-registered projects on RERA’s website every three months. In January this year, MahaRERA had issued show cause notices to over 19,000 project promoters who had not updated information on the RERA website. But more than 16,000 of them either did not respond to the notices or submit satisfactory responses.

“Homebuyers are the biggest sufferers as they have been supplied with half-baked information from the website. Both existing and potential homebuyers have based their decision-making process on the basis of the information available on the website which deliberately has not been updated by the builders in order to hide material information from such homebuyers, which if available may have altered their decision, and therefore they have suffered irreparable damage,” the homebuyers’ body said.