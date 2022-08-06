Twin Tower demolition to take place as per schedule, says Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari

The Noida Twin Tower demolition will take place as per the tentative schedule but the picture will be more clear after the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) submits its report to the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority, said Noida Chief Executive Officer Ritu Maheshwari on August 6.

"Let the Supertech share balance information with the CBRI. We are waiting for the CBRI recommendation and their report. There is no delay and as of now, the demolition is likely to take place as per the tentative schedule. The demolition has to happen and it has to be safe as well," said Maheshwari responding to the question of delay in the Twin Tower demolition.

The CEO also said Supertech assured the authority that it would make the payment of Rs 70 lakh to the CBRI within the stipulated time of ten days as directed by the Supreme Court. She also said that charging the Twin Towers with explosives is yet to start in wake of the pending CBRI report.

The CEO on August 6 chaired a meeting of CBRI, Supertech, Edifice Engineering (the firm hired by Supertech to demolish the Twin Towers), Jet Demolition, GAIL, the fire department, and Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) to discuss the progress and resolve pressing issues.

According to a statement released by the Noida Authority, the CBRI raised the issue of not receiving some pieces of information regarding the structural audit from Supertech. The authority directed Supertech to provide data to the CBRI by August 7. It also asked the CBRI to submit its report to the authority by August 9.

The authority said it will file a status report as per the order of the Supreme Court by August 11. The Noida Authority further said that it will regularly monitor the work related to structural defects by Supertech.

It also directed the Edifice to secure the gas pipeline as per the GAIL's suggestions. It said that a meeting will also be held to take stock of the measures to protect the parks of the Emerald Court and ATS Village from the dust arising due to the demolition. Experts from Botany will be invited to the meeting.

It also asked the pollution control board to review the construction and demolition waste management plan presented by Edifice Engineering within a week.

The Supertech Twin Towers – Apex and Ceyane – located in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi are expected to be demolished at 2:30 pm on August 21. The towers located in Sector 93A are to be razed in compliance with an August 2021 Supreme Court order. The towers will be brought down by using the waterfall implosion method. They will fall inward.

The demolition will take place within 9-10 seconds and will cause a dust balloon as high as a 60-storeyed building. The company says it is prepared to save nearby buildings from the pollution that will be caused by using water jets, fire tenders, and fountains. While the buildings will be demolished in nine seconds, it may take at least three months to remove all the accumulated debris.