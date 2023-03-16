 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Signature View Apartments: DDA offers redevelopment, buyback, flat swapping options to residents

Moneycontrol News
Mar 16, 2023 / 02:56 PM IST

Residents meeting authorities today over the issue; DDA offers to pay rent at market rates for those who choose the redevelopment option.

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has offered the residents of Signature View Apartments housing complex, which was declared “structurally damaged” by IIT-Delhi, three options including redevelopment, buyback and swapping of flats.

“We have already made the offer to the residents of Signature View Apartments. The first offer is that we buy back while the second offer is that DDA will redevelop the complex and pay the rentals to the affected residents in the meantime. The third option is that we have flats available in different parts of the city which we can offer them to swap,” DDA vice chairman Subhasish Panda said.

He said DDA has an inventory of around 40,000 unsold flats in Narela, Dwarka and Jasola. Most of these are economically weaker section flats situated in Narela.

He also said that the redevelopment of the Signature View Apartment housing complex will be done as per the current norms, which means that the DDA will utilise more space and create more flats there.