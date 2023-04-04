 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rents double in India’s Silicon Valley as engineers fight for flats

Bloomberg
Apr 04, 2023 / 03:38 PM IST

Bengaluru is home to over 1.5 million workers including those for global firms like Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Amazon.com Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Accenture Inc.

With Bangalore’s economy and private sector stirring back to life, landlords are looking to recoup lost revenue and find themselves in a seller’s market. (Representative Image)

Rents in India’s technology hub of Bengaluru have nearly doubled since the start of last year, making it the country’s hottest residential market.

Landlords in the city, often referred to as India’s Silicon Valley, now charge the highest proportion of their property’s value as rent, edging out financial center Mumbai, according to data from market researchers.

The capital of Karnataka is home to over 1.5 million workers including those for global firms like Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Amazon.com Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Accenture Inc. That population was displaced during the pandemic, with staff moving to remote work or departing the city, pushing rents down. With Bengaluru’s economy and private sector stirring back to life, landlords are looking to recoup lost revenue and find themselves in a seller’s market.

