 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Realty in 2022 I A year of record housing sales, soaring rentals, and rising mortgage costs 

Vandana Ramnani
Dec 27, 2022 / 08:14 AM IST

About 3.6 lakh units were sold this year, higher than the last peak in 2014, but interest rate hikes pinched borrowers. 2023 may see developers introducing offers to push sales.

As 2022 comes to a close, it’s time to look back on how the year panned out for the housing market and what lies in store for the next year. The highlight of this year was the increase in interest rates – the benchmark rate shot up 225 basis points since May, raising mortgage rates and monthly home loan installments while reducing home affordability.

The second most important trend that shaped the housing market this year was skyrocketing rents. Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai saw rentals rise 10 to 30 percent as employees returned from their hometowns to rejoin work after three Covid waves and new and ready housing options were largely reduced as new construction did not keep pace with demand.

Experts also point out that decision-making time by homebuyers this year increased from 40 to 60 days to even months. It’s also being seen that mid-segment buyers are gradually preferring renting a house for now and pushing their final decision for the future.

Take the case of Akash Sachdeva, an IT professional and a prospective homebuyer. Sachdeva and his wife were planning to buy a house this year but job uncertainty due to global market cues and cost-cutting at his firm forced them to adopt a wait-and-watch approach. They recently decided to renew the rental agreement despite the landlord insisting on a 15 percent increase.

Real estate experts say going forward prolonged inflation, increasing raw material costs, uncertainties caused by the global political situation and higher interest rates domestically can have an impact on mid-segment homebuyers, adding, the housing market will largely also be influenced by policies announced in the upcoming Union Budget, the state of the employment market and the overall economic situation.

A likely US recession in 2023 will impact housing demand in India, at least marginally. Reduced flows of IT/ITeS work outsourced to India and further layoffs will hit residential absorption here as IT employees contribute a sizeable chunk of the housing demand.