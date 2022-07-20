Real estate investment platform Strata enters Pune market

Commercial real estate investment platform Strata entered Pune on July 20 with the launch of an office space and plans to raise Rs 35 crore through fractional ownership from the property.

The office space in Pune’s Hinjewadi has been leased to a leading manufacturer, Strata said without disclosing the name of the company.

Fractional ownership allows investors with small appetite to invest in commercial real estate and earn a rental yield. This also helps the company to pool the required money from many small investors instead of one big investor.

Also Read: Ind-Ra revises commercial realty outlook for FY23 to ‘improving’; office leasing to grow at 10%-15% YoY in FY23

“We are delighted that after funding 15 assets across the country. We are now strengthening our presence in Maharashtra with the launch of our 16th asset in Pune,” Sudarshan Lodha, Co-founder & CEO, Strata Property Management, said.

The office space spans over 50,000 sq ft and has been pre-leased for a period of six years with a lock-in period of nine years.

“With a premium tenant, location as prominent as Hinjewadi and Strata’s expertise in managing Grade-A commercial spaces, our latest offering is a highly lucrative investment opportunity that will help investors participate in the phenomenal growth story of Pune,” Lodha said.

Also Read: What the blip in leasing activity tells about the commercial property market

"The asset is expected to generate a net investor annual internal rate of return (IRR) of 13.10 percent, thus creating a rewarding and stable asset opportunity offering inflation-beating returns while generating passive income in the long-term," it said in a statement.

Strata has assets worth more than Rs 700 crore spread over 2.8 million sq ft in cities such as Bengaluru, Hosur, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai and Jaipur.