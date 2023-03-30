 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Real estate developers’ body CREDAI urges RBI to pause rates, citing potential impact on sales

Moneycontrol News
Mar 30, 2023 / 06:25 PM IST

Another hike in the repo rate would lead to even higher borrowing costs for developers, CREDAI said, ultimately leading to steeper project costs and housing prices.

CREDAI said homebuyers, too, will face higher, almost double-digit home loan rates with a potential rate hike, which could deter them from purchasing a property, especially in Tier One cities.

Real estate developers body Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Association of India (CREDAI), on March 30, urged the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to hit the pause button on interest rate increases in the upcoming meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), citing the potential impact on home sales.

The plea by the CREDAI came after the MPC raised the key repo rate, at which RBI lends short-term funds to commercial banks, to 6.5 percent from 4 percent since May 2022 to combat accelerating inflation.

The increase, passed on to consumers by banks, has meant higher home loan rates and equated monthly instalments for homebuyers.

RBI is scheduled to announce its first monetary of the new financial year on April 6.  

