 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Piramal Capital and Housing Finance sells two office spaces in Mumbai for Rs 110 crore

Vandana Ramnani
Apr 04, 2023 / 07:17 PM IST

The buyer has paid a stamp duty of Rs 6.60 crore, the documents showed

Recent property deals indicate that there is still strength in the A-grade commercial market in the financial capital, despite the slowdown.

Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Ltd has sold two office spaces at TCG Financial Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), spread across a carpet area of 18,764 sq ft for Rs 110 crore, to TCG Urban Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm showed.

This is a buyback deal. In 2013, TCG Urban Infrastructure Holdings Pvt Ltd had sold the same units to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) for Rs 95 crore, the agreement for assignment showed.

The buyer has paid a stamp duty of Rs 6.60 crore, the documents showed. The agreement was registered on March 28, 2023.

It comes with exclusive rights to use 31 car parking slots, as per the document.