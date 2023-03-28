 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Over 15,000 real estate developers in Maharashtra stay non-compliant despite regulator’s notices; may face penalty

Mehul R Thakkar
Mar 28, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST

Two months after the first notice, only 20 percent of developers have complied, MahaRERA to issue a second reminder to non-compliant projects.

According to MahaRERA, after the notices, over 3,000 projects have done satisfactory compliance.

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) may consider imposing a penalty on non-compliant real estate projects in Maharashtra if they do not comply after multiple notices.

Only 20 percent of the 19,000 projects which were issued notices by the regulator over non-compliance two months back have complied, and MahaRERA has now started issuing a second reminder to around 15,000 projects that remain non-compliant.

The MahaRERA said if there is no compliance by developers despite multiple notices, they will explore the option of imposing a penalty.

Between January 10 and February 10, MahaRERA issued notices to 19,539 real estate projects in the state over non-compliance relating to failure from uploading details like financial disclosures, CA certificates and architect certifications on its website citing non-compliance.