Over 15,000 real estate developers in Maharashtra stay non-compliant despite regulator’s notices; may face penalty

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) may consider imposing a penalty on non-compliant real estate projects in Maharashtra if they do not comply after multiple notices.

Only 20 percent of the 19,000 projects which were issued notices by the regulator over non-compliance two months back have complied, and MahaRERA has now started issuing a second reminder to around 15,000 projects that remain non-compliant.

The MahaRERA said if there is no compliance by developers despite multiple notices, they will explore the option of imposing a penalty.

Between January 10 and February 10, MahaRERA issued notices to 19,539 real estate projects in the state over non-compliance relating to failure from uploading details like financial disclosures, CA certificates and architect certifications on its website citing non-compliance.

Mehul R Thakkar