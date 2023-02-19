 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Our tagline is building India 123 - 1 BHK, 2 BHK and 3 BHK: Gautam Hari Singhania on Raymond Realty

Pavan Lall
Feb 19, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST

Aggregate revenue over nine months till December 2022 stood at Rs 826 crore for Raymond Realty, and Rs 4,828 crore for the lifestyle business, says Gautam Hari Singhania.

Gautam Hari Singhania, CMD, Raymond Ltd.

Raymond Realty, a wholly owned subsidiary of textile major Raymond Ltd, launched its first project at Thane in 2019. The real estate firm has since taken on more projects - all of them in Mumbai. In an interview, Raymond CMD Gautam Hari Singhania explained why the real-estate company continues to remain Mumbai-focused and why he isn't interested in developing luxury properties right now. Edited excerpts:

Raymond has historically been known for textiles and apparels even though it has diversified along the way. What are the key engines propelling you today?

In our group, basically the two biggest lines will be the lifestyle business and our real estate business. Presently the split is this for the nine months ending December last year: Raymond Realty was Rs 826 crore, and for the Lifestyle business, the aggregated revenue for nine months ending December was Rs 4,828 crore.

