NRI buys apartment in Mumbai's Morena House for Rs 83.37 crore

Jai Mahtani, a non-resident Indian, has purchased an apartment in Morena House located on posh Carmichael Road in Mumbai for Rs 83.37 crore, documents accessed by IndexTap.com, a real estate advisory firm has said.

According to the documents, the unit is located on the third floor and the total carpet area is 5,211 sq ft. The buyer has paid a stamp duty of around Rs 5 crore.

The agreement for sale was registered on January 20, 2023. The apartment comes with four car parking slots, the document showed.

The seller is Windsor Residency Pvt Ltd.

The seller is Windsor Residency Pvt Ltd.

There was no response from the buyer or the seller. The bungalow was bought by Sajjan Jindal a few years ago at around Rs 125 crore. This bungalow used to house the Belgian Consulate till 2008.

In 2021, Pranabh Mody and Purvi Asher, part of the promoter group of leading pharmaceutical company J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, had bought two apartments in Morena House for Rs 138 crore. JSW Realty's arm is Windsor Residency. In one of the most expensive residential deals concluded in 2020, the Daftary family - the proprietors of Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited - had purchased two apartments in Carmichael Residences for Rs 101 crore. In 2021, Hasit Dani, a member of the Asian Paints promoter family, also bought a duplex apartment in a project being built on the plot of Hindustan Unilever's erstwhile guesthouse Alhambra on Carmichael Road for Rs 95 crore. This deal was valued at over Rs 1.49 lakh per sq ft. The deal was registered on December 30, 2020, a day before the deadline to register properties with a stamp duty of 2 percent ended in Maharashtra. Dani purchased the apartment from Hydra Trading, another Asian Paints promoter group company, which is developing a residential complex on the bungalow named Alhambra. The size of the apartment is 6,374 sq ft.

