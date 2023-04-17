 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Noida twin towers demolition: Debris removal work overshoots April 15 deadline, likely to take a week more

Ashish Mishra
Apr 17, 2023 / 12:58 PM IST

The deadline had been reset several times; officials involved in the work say more than 95 percent done.

The ongoing work of removing the debris from the twin towers demolition site in Noida’s Sector 93A has missed the April 15 deadline and is likely to take one more week to be complete, sources privy to the development said.

They said that the reconstruction of a road connecting two towers in nearby Supertech Emerald Court that was broken during the demolition is also underway and that too is likely to take another week to be done.

The debris removal work at the site was halted in January 2023 after residents of the neighbourhood had complained about the high level of noise pollution at the site. After a two-month hiatus, the work had resumed on March 1.

The Noida Authority had set April 15 as the deadline to finish the debris removal work.