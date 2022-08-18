Noida Twin Towers demolition at 2.30 pm on August 28; neighbouring residents to evacuate apartments by 7am

The Noida Twin Towers will be demolished at 2.30 pm on August 28, sources said on August 18. The decision was taken during a review meeting of all the stakeholders chaired by Noida Authority Additional CEO Praveen Mishra.

The authority said that the neighbouring residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village will have to vacate their homes by 7 am on August 28. The residents will also be required to remove their vehicles as well. "If any resident has more than one vehicle and has no space to park it in the premises, then the authority will make arrangements for parking of such vehicles....The residents can return home after 4 pm after clearance from Edifice Engineering is received," said the authority in a statement.

A total of 1,396 flats from Emerald Court and ATS Greens Village will have to vacate their homes before demolition on August 28. These have over 5,000 residents.

The authority, however, allowed the security guards of Emerald Court and ATS Village to stay at the premises only till noon on August 28.

Four buildings each of Emerald Court and ATS Greens Village have been covered with geotextile fabric to protect them from demolition dust.

It said that the Noida- Greater Noida Expressway will be closed for traffic from 2:15 pm to 2:45 pm on August 28. Entry of any person/animal/vehicle will be prohibited around the twin towers up to the exclusion zone.

"The exclusion zone will be till the road adjacent to Emerald Court in the north, till the service road of the expressway going to Delhi in the south, till the road between ATS Village and Srishti in the east and till the flyover adjacent to the park in the west," said the authority.

The authority said that fire tender, ambulance etc will be parked on the road near the park facing the twin towers.

Officials from the Noida authority, Police department, fire department, traffic police, Supertech, Edifice Engineering, Jet Demolition and Apartment Owner Associations of ATS Village and Emerald Court participated in the meeting.

The Supertech twin towers were declared illegal by the Supreme Court on August 31, 2021, and the court ordered the demolition of the towers for violating building norms in "collusion” with Noida officials.