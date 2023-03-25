Noida Sector 18 market likely to be redeveloped on lines of Connaught Place before G20 summit

Noida’s popular Sector 18 Market will soon bear a new look resembling that of Delhi’s Connaught Place.

The market will be adorned with fountains, decorative plants, street furniture, better contiguous footpaths, attractive entry gates, creative illumination of walls, pathways and a sound and light show on weekends. The redevelopment will be done at an estimated cost of Rs 1.8 crore.

Following a meeting between traders operating in the market and Noida Authority officials, the authority has prepared a plan to beautify the upscale market.

According to Noida Authority officials, work on the project is likely to begin from mid-April.

