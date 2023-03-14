Noida Authority to issue recovery certificates against defaulter builders, upload information on website

Noida Authority CEO, Ritu Maheshwari, directed officials to initiate stricter actions such as issuance of recovery certificate (RC) against defaulter builders who have neither shown interest in the Authority’s reschedulement policy to clear their dues nor sought permission for flat-wise registry in their projects.

According to Noida Authority officials, so far nearly eight defaulter builders have shown interest in the reschedulement policy, which was approved in December 2022 and launched in January 2023.

Officials said that till February end only 19-20 defaulter builders had come forward under the Authority’s flat-wise registry scheme.

The Authority noted that the CEO also issued directions to immediately display information regarding dues of builders, project wise occupancy, completion certificates, and updated status of registry of flats on its website.

Moneycontrol News