Noida Authority plans to auction 14 commercial plots in March

The Noida Authority has invited applications for 14 commercial builder plots, located in 10 different sectors across the city, officials said.

They said the last date of registration is March 13, 2023, and the allotment will be through e-auctions.

“The scheme for allotment of 14 commercial plots was launched by the Authority on February 20, 2023. The plot size offered under the scheme measures between 871 sq m and 51,417 sq m. We are hopeful that we will get a good response from buyers,” an official of the Noida Authority, who wished to be not named, told Moneycontrol on February 21.

The official said these commercial plots are located across 10 different sectors, which include Sector 32, 35, 40, 50, 94, 96, 108, 124, 132 and Sector 135.

Ashish Mishra