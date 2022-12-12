 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Noida Authority implements pet policy; asks people to register their pets by January 31

Moneycontrol News
Dec 12, 2022 / 09:07 PM IST

According to the pet policy, if a pet injures a person, the pet owner will have to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 and bear the expenses for treatment of the injured.

The Noida Authority on December 12 implemented its newly-drafted pet policy making it compulsory for pet owners to register their pets by January 31, 2023 or pay a fine.

The policy was approved at the 207th board meeting of Noida Authority on November 12.

Following discussions with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Apartment Owners Associations (AOAs), non-government organisations (NGOs) and the common public, the policy is being implemented from December 12, a Noida Authority statement said.

The statement said that the registration fee will be Rs 500, and the registration will be valid for a period of one year. Renewal of pet registration will be done between April 1 and 30 every year.

If a person fails to register his pet by January 31, 2023, then a fine of Rs 200 will be payable, and the person will have to get his pet registered by February 28, 2023.

