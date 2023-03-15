Noida Authority empanels institutions for safety audit of building; audit report mandatory for OC from April 1

The Noida Authority has empanelled seven technical institutions for the structural audit of high-rise buildings in the city and made it mandatory for builders applying for occupancy certificates, or OCs, to submit a structural safety audit report by one of these empanelled institutions from April 1 onwards.

The technical institutions that have been empanelled to conduct these audits are Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur, Delhi Technical University, MNIT Allahabad, BITS Pilani, Aligarh Muslim University, MNIT Jaipur, and Central Building Research Institute Roorkee, the authority said.

The Noida Authority had in November last year approved a structural safety policy defining the responsibility of both developers and apartment owners’ associations (AOAs) in ensuring the safety of high-rise buildings.

From April 1, those applying for an OC or a partial OC must, along with the application form, submit a structural safety audit report of the building by any one of the empanelled institutions. The OC will be issued only on the basis of a satisfactory report from one of these institutions. The builder or the AOA will bear the expense of the audit, the rate for which will be mutually decided by the builder or AOA and the empanelled consultant, the authority said.

Ashish Mishra