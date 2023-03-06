 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Noida Authority e-auctions 16 industrial plots for over Rs 87 crore, to attract investment of Rs 150 crore

Mar 06, 2023 / 08:16 PM IST

The reserve price for these industrial plots was Rs 35.84 crore. The e-auction received an encouraging response from the bidders and bids worth Rs 87.64 crore were received during the auction.

The Noida Authority has e-auctioned 16 industrial plots for over Rs 87 crore, which is approximately 145 percent above the base price of these plots, the Authority said in a statement on March 6.

The authority aims an investment of Rs 150 crore though these land allotments.

These plots, located in four different sectors, have a total area of over 16,000 square metre.

According to the statement, there were five participants in the e-auction— Richaco Exports Private Limited, Ilife Medical Devices Private Limited, ANC Knit Craft, Careins Medicos Private Limited and Pleine Line Beauty Products LLP.