New promoter roped in to complete stuck housing project in Greater Noida

Moneycontrol News
Dec 26, 2022 / 08:36 PM IST

This is the 15th such real estate project under rehabilitation to be thus sanctioned, as more than 50 percent of the allottees have given their consent.

In an attempt to protect the interests of homebuyers of the Elegant Splendour housing project in Greater Noida West in Gautam Budh Nagar, the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA) has authorised the existing and new promoter to jointly complete the project by March 2026.

This is the 15th real estate project under rehabilitation to be thus sanctioned under Section 8 of RERA, as more than 50 percent of the allottees have given their consent.

The Authority noted that the Elegant Splendour Phase 1 and Elegant Splendour Phase 3 are two separate phases of the same project, Elegant Splendour.

Promoted by Elegant Infracon, the projects were registered under UPRERA on August 23, 2017, but were not completed within the registration period. The registration of Phase 1 and Phase 3 lapsed on September 3, 2019, and August 29, 2022, respectively, the Noida Authority said in a statement.

Per the site inspection carried out on October 22, 2022, the overall progress of Phase 1 is 65-70 percent, and that of Phase 3 is 10 percent only, the Authority noted.

Both the promoter and the Elegant Splendour Flat Buyers Welfare Association had requested UPRERA's intervention in the matter.

